Japanese ruling coalition are seeking JPY 10 tln for the extra budget - Nikkei

Japanese daily, the Nikkei Asian Review, carries the latest headlines, citing that the Japanese ruling coalition is considering approval for JPY 10 trillion for the extra budget.
This comes after Japanese senior ruling party official Toshihiro Nikai’s and Trade Minister also said on Tuesday that an extra budget of JPY 10 trillion is needed.
- Japan ruling party's Nikai: Need JPY 10 trln extra budget - Jiji
- Japan’s TradeMin: An extra budget of around JPY 10 tln is needed
The above piece of news has virtually no impact on the USD/JPY pair, as the anti-risk Yen continues to benefit from the risk-off flows driven by the latest China-US political tensions over the Hong Kong unrest while trade uncertainty lingers in the back drop. The spot trades -0.10% near 108.40 region.
Euro entering the Asian session above the 1.1075 level
The Fiber, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below downward sloping 100 and 200 DMAs. The market is trading above the 1.1075 level and the main SMAs. As the bullish pressure remains present above 1.1075.
GBP/USD: Bullish setup valid despite Tuesday's drop
The path of least resistance for the Pound remains to the higher side despite Tue's 0.19% drop. The daily chart shows the pair is holding the support at 1.2922 – the upper edge of the bull flag, which was breached to the higher side on Fri.
USD/JPY consolidates in below 200-DMA
USD/JPY is currently trading at 108.54 within a range of 108.38/57 in Asia, supported on the 50-day moving average (DMA) with bullish attempts capped by the 200-DMA. Trade wars and Brexit remain the key themes.
Gold struggles to gain altitude despite renewed US-China political tensions
Gold is having a tough time posting gains despite the renewed political tensions between the US and China. The yellow metal remains trapped in a narrow range of $1,470 to $1,475 for the eighth straight hour.
FOMC Minutes October 29-30 Preview: Reinforcing the rate pause
The completion of the Federal Reserve’s “insurance policy”, so named by Chairman Powell, has bought the base rate to 1.50%-1.75% where it was a little more than a year ago on the first of May 2018.