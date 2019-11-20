Japanese ruling coalition are seeking JPY 10 tln for the extra budget - Nikkei

Japanese daily, the Nikkei Asian Review, carries the latest headlines, citing that the Japanese ruling coalition is considering approval for JPY 10 trillion for the extra budget.

This comes after Japanese senior ruling party official Toshihiro Nikai’s and Trade Minister also said on Tuesday that an extra budget of JPY 10 trillion is needed.

The above piece of news has virtually no impact on the USD/JPY pair, as the anti-risk Yen continues to benefit from the risk-off flows driven by the latest China-US political tensions over the Hong Kong unrest while trade uncertainty lingers in the back drop. The spot trades -0.10% near 108.40 region.