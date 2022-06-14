Japanese Finance Minister Suzuki has expressed concern about the recent rapid yen weakening and said they will take appropriate steps on FX if necessary.
He said it is important for FX to move stably reflecting fundamentals.
Meanwhile, the yen is trying to correct:
(Daily chart)
(Hourly chart)
It is doing so following a test of prior highs on the monthly chart as follows:
