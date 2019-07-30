Japanese Defense Ministry: North Korean projectiles didn’t make a direct impact on Japan

- North Korean projectiles didn’t make a direct impact on Japan.
- North Korea has so far made no comments on the issue.
Japanese Defense Ministry as confirmed that the North Korean projectiles didn’t make a direct impact on Japan, yet the White House confirmed that Washington was aware of the N.Korea projectiles launch reports and are monitoring the situation.
The news today first came through South Korea's military which was quoted by the Yonhap news agency that North Korea had fired multiple unidentified projectiles off its east coast from the Hodo peninsula on Wednesday morning local time. This was according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) says, according to Yohnap.
North Korea has so far made no comments on the issue. Last week, North Korea fired two short-range missiles, according to the JCS. Both missiles reportedly travelled about 430km (267 miles), reaching an altitude of 50km, before falling into the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea. Pyongyang has voiced anger over planned military exercises between South Korea and the US, an annual event. The North warned they could affect the resumption of denuclearisation talks.
FX implications:
The market is far more focussed on the Federal Reserve and trade talks this week, with a slew of key US data that has already started to hit the markets with last nights inflation data from the prices for Personal Consumption Expenditures which continues to fall in below the Fed's 2.0% target which will give policymakers political and economic cover if they choose to cut interest rates today. The PCE rose by just 1.35% in the 12 months to June. The Dollar has been on the backfoot and markets are sitting tight awaiting the outcome. However, on any escalation in the tensions between Japan, NK, US and SK, USD/JPY will likely extend further to the downside on risk-off flows.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1100 as trade tensions mount
The latest announcement from US President Trump about a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports triggered risk aversion, playing against the greenback. US ISM Manufacturing PMI at near a decade low.
GBP/USD extends recovery to 1.2150 region
The greenback is on the back-foot, giving up its Fed-related gains amid a sudden appreciation of government bond yields, and worse-than-expected US data. Pound upward potential limited by Brexit turmoil.
USD/JPY sheds roughly 200 pips on collapsing yields, renewed trade tensions
The USD/JPY pair plunged to the current 107.50 region after touching a daily high of 109.31 following Trump’s announcement on more tariffs, collapsing US Treasury yields. Wall Street’s U-turn adds to the bearish case.
Gold jumps to two-week highs near $1440 on risk aversion
The troy ounce of the precious metal gained more than $20 in the last thirty minutes following US President Donald Trump's tweets regarding the trade conflict with China.
Wall Street makes sharp U-turn on Trump's surprise tariff announcement
Major equity indexes in the United States made a sharp U-turn in the last hour after US President Donald Trump announced that they will start imposing a 10% tariff on the remaining Chinese imports worth $300 billion starting September 1.