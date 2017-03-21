Japan: Trade balance expected to expand to JPY 1,283 bn in February - Natixis

Analysts at Natixis suggest that in Japan, the trade balance is anticipated to expand to JPY 1,283 bn in February.

Key Quotes

“Supported by the recovery in the global economic cycle, exports in the first twenty days of February accelerated by +16.1% YoY, while imports during the same period fell by -4.6% YoY. On the back of stronger demand for overseas investments and the pickup in the global IT cycle, exports are expected to make positive contributions to economic growth in 2017, in addition to the expansionary fiscal policy.”