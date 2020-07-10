Japan to discuss with 10 countries about easing travel restrictions – Kyodo

Kyodo news agency carries fresh headlines on Friday, citing that Japan is likely to discuss with 10 countries and regions including China, South Korea and Taiwan about easing travel restrictions.

Earlier today, Reuters reported that Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe and Australian PM Scott Morrison spoke on Thursday, via a virtual summit, and agreed to step up preparations to resume limited travel among business people.

Both leaders also discussed China and its new Hong Kong security law, Reuters added.

Market reaction

USD/JPY is unfazed by the above headlines, as it tests daily lows at 107.00 amid broad risk-aversion and strongly bid US dollar across its main peers. The spot is down 0.10% on the day.