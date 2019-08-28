Japan stocks seen up 5% in 2019 despite US-China trade woes – Reuters poll

According to the analysts polled by Reuters, Japanese stocks are seen higher by 5% this year, amid global central banks’ monetary policy easing and deepening US-China trade war.

Key Findings:

“The median from estimates by 17 analysts and fund managers polled Aug. 14-27 put the Nikkei benchmark at 21,000 at the end of 2019, a gain of 5% from last year's ending point of 20,014.

Forecasts ranged from 18,750 - a fall of 6.3% - to as high as 24,000, which would be a 19.9% gain from the end of 2018.

About 80% of the respondents expected monetary easing by central banks conducted on a global scale to be positive for the equity market.

Still, the year-end median forecast of 21,000 was lower than that of 22,375 in the previous poll three months ago.

Others saw potential downside risks to Japanese stocks coming from their U.S. peers, which soared to record highs in July on optimism about future Fed interest rate cuts.”