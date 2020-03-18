Japan stocks rallied 2% as Dow rebounds on stimulus hopes

Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, ended 1,048.79 points, or 5.2%.

Shares in Asia Pacific were mixed in Wednesday morning trade following a rise on Wall Street on turn-around Tuesday as the White House spoke of a fiscal stimulus package worth anywhere from $850 billion to more than $1 trillion.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 has added 0.17% while the Topix index added 0.86%. The hopes of fiscal stimulus around the world are supporting share prices. In the US, the stimulus to help individuals with the economic consequences of lockdown was cheered by US benchmarks as well, with some of the package coming in direct payments to Americans, a sum of around $1000 was mentioned.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, ended 1,048.79 points, or 5.2%, higher, to 21,237.31. The S&P 500 index put on 143.06 points, adding 6%, to close at 2,529.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index ended higher 430.19 points or 6.2%, at 7,334.78. Meanwhile, oil prices edged higher in the morning of Asian trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 0.45% at $28.86bbls. WTI futures added 0.15% to $26.99bbls, more on that here: WTI stabilizing just ahead of the 2016 lows

