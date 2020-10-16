Japan PM Suga: Will continue to seek a balance between economy and virus containment

“We will continue to try to strike a balance between the economy and virus containment,” Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.

Want to move fast with reforms, including lowering mobile fee rates

We must work to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic

I believe my most important duty as prime minister is for the people to return to life as normal

We will continue to provide economic aid to businesses and people

There is a low risk of catching coronavirus despite travel campaign as long as proper steps to contain coronavirus are taken

I want to make sure that the Olympics happen next year

I want to see Olympics happen at all cost

Want to see integrated digital system across all municipalities in the next five years

To create digital agency to achieve this next year

70% of consumption in japan comes from regional areas, i want to focus on revitalising regional areas

Want to achieve this through strengthening tourism and agriculture policy

I want to see inbound tourism back again