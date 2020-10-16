EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Off intraday low but not out of the bears’ radar

- EUR/JPY struggles to keep recovery moves from 123.11.
- Three-day-old faling trend line, weekly resistance trend line favor sellers.
- RSI pullback from oversold territory pushes the bulls to await break of 123.50.
EUR/JPY pulls back from an intraday low of 123.11 to 123.23 ahead of Friday’s European session. However, the quote prints 0.18% intraday losses while staying below multiple resistance lines.
Among them, the first one drops from this Tuesday, at 123.35 now, ahead of a bit broader one from October 09, currently around 123.50.
While RSI recovery from the nearly oversold area suggests the pair’s further recovery, a clear break of 1203.50 becomes necessary for the EUR/JPY bulls before aiming 124.45 and the weekly top near 125.00.
On the contrary, a clear downside below 123.00 can take a rest on the upward sloping support line from June 19, around 122.90, a break of which will attack the previous month’s low near 122.30.
If at all the bears remain dominant past-122.30, the 122.00 threshold will be the key as it holds the gate for the EUR/JPY slump towards the 120.00 psychological magnet.
EUR/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|123.24
|Today Daily Change
|-0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17%
|Today daily open
|123.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|123.75
|Daily SMA50
|124.77
|Daily SMA100
|123.39
|Daily SMA200
|121.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|123.78
|Previous Daily Low
|123.02
|Previous Weekly High
|125.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|123.32
|Previous Monthly High
|127.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|122.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|123.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|123.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|123.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|122.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|122.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|123.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|124.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|124.57
