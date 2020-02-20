Japan Finance Minister Aso: there is no need to revise the fy20 budget plan due to virus measures

Japan Finance Minister Aso has said that there is no need to revise the fy20 budget plan due to virus measures.

This follows his comments from earlier in the week when he said he would ensure that fiscal policy steps would be taken as needed to respond to the spreading coronavirus outbreak while closely monitoring its impact on the economy.

Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting that economic fundamentals that supported domestic demand were holding steady although slowing global growth was affecting the manufacturing sector. Aso made the remarks when asked about government data out on Monday that showed the Japanese economy had suffered its deepest contraction since 2014 in the October-December quarter.

There was no reaction to today's comments.