Japan: Exports could come under renewed pressure – Danske Bank

According to Danske Bank analysts, Japanese exports could come under renewed pressure as Japan-South Korean relations are now in a very severe state (quote from Japanese chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga).

Key Quotes

“The current dispute between the two countries started last autumn as the South Korean Supreme Court awarded damages to individuals against Japanese companies following Second World War forced labour.”

“Japan has retaliated by imposing restrictions on Japanese exporters' supply of raw materials especially used in South Korea's large semiconductor industry. The South Korean government has previously stated that sanctions would be met by retaliation.”