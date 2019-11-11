Japan considering tax system changes to encourage M&A - Asahi

The Japanese newspaper, Asahi, carries the latest headlines on Tuesday, citing that the Japanese government is considering tax system changes to encourage mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

Note that PM Abe’s government delivered the much-awaited sales tax hike last month that boosted the country’s household spending at the fastest pace since comparable data available from 2001.

Meanwhile, USD/JPY keeps its range around the 109 handle in early trades amid thin liquidity and cautious market mood amid ongoing US-China trade uncertainty.