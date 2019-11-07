Japan’s Household Spending rises 9.5% YoY in Sept, fastest pace on record – JPY little changed

According to the latest data published by the Japanese government, the country’s household spending rose at the fastest pace since comparable data available from 2001.

Japanese household spending rose 9.5% in September vs. a 7.8% increase expected and +1% previous. On a monthly basis, the figures came in at +5.5% vs. +3.8% expected.

Other minority data:

Japan sept inflation-adjusted real wages +0.6% YOY.

Japan real wages rise for first time in 9 months.

Japan sept nominal total cash earnings +0.8% YoY.

The recovery in the USD/JPY pair from a dip to 109.15 is seen fizzling out heading into Tokyo open, with markets assessing the latest mixed US-China trade headlines. At the press time, the spot trades around 109.25 region, almost unchanged on the day.