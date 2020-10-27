It's official: Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to the Supreme Court

It's official, Amy Coney Barrett has just been confirmed to the Supreme Court, which is a plus for the Trump campaign.

Long term, her appointment could have a major impact on a range of policies.

And her vote, alongside a conservative majority, could make the difference for decades ahead, especially on divisive issues such as abortion rights and the Affordable Care Act (the Obama-era health insurance provider).

Immediately, she is expected to rule on a number of cases on whose votes will count, and how they will be counted in the election.

Trump has tipped the court make-up even further to the right ahead of the presidential election when he could lose power.

She is Trump's third nomination to the Supreme Court, after Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

Prospects of a contested election have been a risk factor for markets, but investors will be of the mind that Trump now has the Supreme Court leaning in his favour.