Italy and UK economic releases amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

Analysts at Danske Bank suggest that the main event in the European markets today, given very little economic data, will be the Italian constitutional court's ruling on the labour market reforms implemented by the old PM Matteo Renzi.

Key Quotes

“In terms of data releases, focus is on the UK, as industrial production and construction output data for November as well as the NIESR GDP estimate for Q4 are due out. UK PMIs have risen in recent months in line with global PMIs, suggesting that the UK economy continues to be resilient to Brexit uncertainties. It is still our view that growth will slow this year due to Brexit uncertainties and higher inflation.”