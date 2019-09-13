Irish PM Varadkar: Not sure PM Johnson will make compromises necessary to get a deal

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar today said he was not sure if British PM Boris Johnson would be able to make the necessary compromises to get a Brexit deal that would pass through parliament, per Reuters.

"We saw how difficult that was for prime minister May, the compromises she had to make - we had to make compromises too - and ultimately she was unable to get that deal through the House of Commons," Varadkar added. "The numbers for Boris Johnson are even tougher."

The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these comments and continues to trade in the upper half of its daily range near 1.2450.