Irish PM Varadkar: Irish economy could possibly contract in a no deal Brexit

The Irish PM Leo Varadkar was on the wires last minutes, via Reuters, warning that the Irish economy could possibly contract in a no deal Brexit outcome.

"In a no-deal hard Brexit - in which case we won't have to worry about the economy over-heating - it will slow down rapidly, even contract," said Varadkar.

He added that he would publish an updated no-deal contingency plan next month setting out further actions to be taken between now and Oct. 31.