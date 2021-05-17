Irish PM Martin: Did not sense London wants to completely rewrite N.Ireland protocol

Following his meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday, Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheál Martin said it was not his immediate sense that London wanted to completely rewrite the Northern Ireland (NI) protocol, as reported by Reuters.

Meanwhile, UK PM Johnson's spokesman reiterated that solutions must be found rapidly to the NI protocol and added that they hope the EU will take a "risk-based approach."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. The UK's FTSE 100 Index was last seen losing 0.67% on a daily basis at 6,996. Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair continues to trade in a relatively tight range and stays flat around 1.4100.