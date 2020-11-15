Ireland's Coveney: We won't get a deal if UK imposes Internal Market Bill

A Brexit deal is very difficult but still doable, Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told Sky News on Sunday, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"If UK imposes Internal Market Bill, we won't get a deal."

"Two sides are very far apart on fishing."

"Talks could fall apart on fishing, hopes that won't be the case."

"We are running out of time now."

"This week is move week, we have got to make big progress this week."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair rose to its highest level since early September above 1.3300 on Wednesday but failed to preserve its bullish momentum and close the week virtually unchanged a little below 1.3200. Brexit negotiations are set to continue in Brussels next week and it's still difficult to say if sides are moving closer to an agreement. Positive Brexit-related news are likely to provide a boost to the British pound and vice versa.