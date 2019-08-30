Ireland’s Coveney: There cannot be this notion that the backstop is removed

Reuters reports the latest comments from the Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney on the Withdrawal Agreement, with the key headlines found below.

Wants a sensible deal based on the withdrawal agreement. There is strong solidarity across the European Union for a deal. But doesn't want a Brexit proposal that doesn't stand up to scrutiny.

The comments have little to no impact on sterling, with GBP/USD trading modestly flat just under 1.2200 so far this Friday.