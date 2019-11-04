Iran’s ForeignMin Spokesman Mousavi: New American sanctions a sign of US bullying

According to the official IRNA news agency, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi responded to the latest US sanctions on nine individuals, one entity tied to Iran.

Mousavi said: “These types of actions are only a sign of the desperation and inability of this regime in benefiting from a diplomatic and logical approach, which can be seen in the framework of the bullying view of the United States toward other countries and important global and international issues.”

The risk sentiment remains tepid after China urged the US to remove 15% tariffs imposed on Sept 1 before signing the trade deal, as cited by Politico. In light of this, oil prices also turned negative below 56.50, shrugging off fresh US-Iran geopolitical tensions.