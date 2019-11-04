Iran’s ForeignMin Spokesman Mousavi: New American sanctions a sign of US bullying

According to the official IRNA news agency, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi responded to the latest US sanctions on nine individuals, one entity tied to Iran.
Mousavi said: “These types of actions are only a sign of the desperation and inability of this regime in benefiting from a diplomatic and logical approach, which can be seen in the framework of the bullying view of the United States toward other countries and important global and international issues.”
The risk sentiment remains tepid after China urged the US to remove 15% tariffs imposed on Sept 1 before signing the trade deal, as cited by Politico. In light of this, oil prices also turned negative below 56.50, shrugging off fresh US-Iran geopolitical tensions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro on track to register its worst daily decline since late Sept
On the daily chart, the Euro is trading in a downtrend below its 200-day simple moving average (DMA) while challenging the 100 DMA. This Monday, the newly appointed ECB's President, Christine Lagarde, delivered a speech.
GBP/USD: 100-bar SMA, near-term ascending trendline question sellers
Although month’s downpour portrayed noticeable weakness of the GBP/USD pair, prices stay above near-term key supports while flashing 1.2885 as the quote during the initial Asian trading session on Tuesday.
USD/JPY picks up fresh bids on upbeat trade headlines, 109 back on sight
The USD/JPY pair builds on Monday's rebound, having caught a fresh bid-wave last minutes, as the risk-on sentiment extends into Tuesday's early Asian trading on fresh trade-positive report. The spot jumped to daily tops at 108.75, with bulls now eyeing the 109 handle.
Gold stays above 50-day SMA amid fresh catalysts, USD rebound
The week-start pullback from multi-day high fails to defy Gold buyers’ confidence as the bullion remains above near-term key support, and is recovering while taking the bids to $1,509 during the early Asian session on Tuesday.
RBA Preview: Pause in rate cuts until 2020
The Reserve Bank of Australia is scheduled to have a monetary policy meeting this Tuesday and is expected to refrain from moving rates after cutting the official rate for the third time this year last October, to a record low of 0.75%.