US announces new sanctions on nine individuals, one entity tied to Iran

Citing a statement published on the US Treasury Department's website, Reuters on Monday reported that the US has issued fresh sanctions on nine individuals tied to Supreme leader Khamenei including Iran's Armed Forces General Staff, Mujtaba Khamenei, and one entity.

The market reaction to this development was relatively muted and the upbeat mood continued to dominate the action. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was up 3.9% on the day at 1.787% and Wall Street's three main indexes were all gaining around 0.5% and remaining on track to close the day at fresh record highs.