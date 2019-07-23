Iran: U.S. Secretary Pompeo said the U.S. is serious about enforcing sanctions

- There is a constant flow of headlines with respect to Iran and theUS.
- Oil prices are supported on such conflict, with WTI based above $55 the figure.
In recent weeks, the United States has blamed Iran for a string of incidents in the Strait of Hormuz, an important shipping alley in the oil trade bordering one coast of Iran. Iran has denied the accusations. Today, U.S. Secretary Pompeo said the U.S. is serious about enforcing sanctions on the outlaw regime in Iran, hence action is taken against the Chinese co. purchasing oil from Iran on contrary to U.S. sanctions.
This follows earlier titbits such as:
- Iran's Foreign Minister Zarif says - Iran doesn't want to confront Boris Johnson over oil tanker case.
- Zarif claimed that move by Britain was orchestrated by the United States.
Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was reported saying on Monday that Washington does not want war with Iran. Regarding the British tanker incident, Pompeo added that it falls on the UK to take care of their ships.
In other news, Iran made an announcement in state media, saying US spies had been arrested in the 12 months to March 2019 and had sentenced some of them to death. Iran's intelligence ministry had said the suspects had been collecting information in the nuclear, military and other sectors. Such announcements are not unusual in Iran, but the timing has raised concerns that Tehran is hardening its position in its standoff with Western powers.
"The Iranian regime has a long history of lying ... I would take with a significant grain of salt any Iranian assertion about actions that they've taken," Pompeo said in an interview with Fox News Channel. Pompeo has declined to comment about any specific cases, but added: "There's a long list of Americans that we are working to get home from the Islamic Republic of Iran."
Market implications
WTI has been buoyed and based down at the $55 handle on the recent tensions between US/UK and Iran, climbing to a high of $56.92 overnight. The thing to watch for is whether heightened tensions will lead to a closure of the Strait of Hormuz which would have an impact on oil exports.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ends Monday just above 1.1200
The EUR/USD pair finishes the first day of the week with a downward tone, as the greenback managed to extend its gains against most major rivals. Risk-related sentiment favors the greenback, while upcoming ECB’s monetary policy decision weighs on the common currency.
GBP/USD: Sellers target 1.2440 as 4H 100MA limits immediate upside
Following its sustained downpour below the key short-term moving average and a downward sloping trend-line, the GBP/USD declines to 1.2480 during the early Asian session on Tuesday.
USD/JPY: Bid in Asia, Trump caused only a marginal repricing of Fed rate cut odds
USD/JPY is looking to break above 108.00 in the Asian session, having registered gains in the previous two trading days. American Dollar is bid on lower odds of aggressive Fed easing.
Gold holds tight above $1,400 as market weighs up 25 and 50 basis point cut scenarios
Gold prices have entered the final hour of Wall Street's trade on Monday, around flat for the session at $1,427, having stuck to a tight $1,422 and $1,430 range for the day.
Altcoins are set up to hunt for Bitcoin
Among the main Altcoins, only Ethereum is yet to be crossed upwards. XRP moves in another ecosystem and will not pull the market. Libra may be positive, not a danger to the market.