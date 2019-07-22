Iran Foreign Minister Zarif: Important for Boris Johnson to understand that Iran does not seek confrontation

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is on wires, via CNA, while speaking in Nicaragua.
Contrast to his general threat tone, Mr. Zarif spread the conciliatory marks during his latest appearance while saying that it's important for everybody to realize, it's important for Boris Johnson to understand, that Iran does not seek confrontation.
The news report further quotes the Iranian Foreign Minister stating that Iran acted when it observed that the UK ship did not follow regulations.
FX implications
While immediate reaction to the news was nil, the shift in the tone of Iran’s diplomat increases the hope for receding geopolitical tension and a likely pullback in Crude prices.
