- MBLY will be Mobileye's new ticker.
- Underwriters were able to push up the initial $18-$20 range.
- Intel will retain voting control of the stock through Class B shares.
Intel's (INTC) spin-off of its Mobileye autonomous vehicle unit is finally upon us. Shares of the Israel-based company, which will trade under the ticker MBLY, are set to trade on Wednesday, October 26, at an initial price of $21. This is higher than the $18 to $20 range that was proposed just last week. While Intel is expected to retain a majority share of the company, MBLY stock will be able to raise about $861 million after placing 41 million shares with institutions and others contacted by book runners Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.
The $16.7 billion valuation is well down from the estimated $50 billion that was rumored several years ago. Intel bought the previously public company in 2017 for $15.3 billion. The semiconductor powerhouse will still retain about 99% of the voting power through its Class B shares. The IPO has taken many by surprise as this is a poor climate to sell shares. All major indices have fallen asunder in 2022, and the Renaissance IPO Index is down more than 51% year to date.
Interestingly, a good percentage of the funds raised will be paid back to parent company Intel for a loan. The rest will be used for corporate purposes. Mobileye will then raise an additional $100 million by selling another 4.76 million shares once the current IPO is complete. Underwriters also have 30 days to purchase an additional 6.15 million shares.
Mobileye had revenue of $854 million in the first half of 2022 but registered a loss of $67 million. If sales were comparable in the second half of the year, this would mean that Mobileye was IPOing at 9.8 times revenue. Turnover is said to have grown 22% YoY for the first half of the year.
It is thought that Intel is pushing forward with the IPO due to the fact that it needs funds for its $20 billion chip foundry being built outside Columbus, Ohio. CEO Pat Gelsinger has said the site may eventually require $80 billion to achieve its potential as the embattled CEO seeks to turn the legacy chip designer into a leading US chip manufacturer that can compete with the likes of Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM). Intel stock is relatively flat at $27.44 at the time of writing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD continues to trade above 1.0000
EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.000 in the early American session on Wednesday. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback fuels the pair's upside as investors gear up for Thursday's ECB rate decision and US GDP data.
GBP/USD retreats from multi-week highs, holds near 1.1550
GBP/USD erased a portion of its daily gains and retreated to the 1.1550 area after having reached its highest level since mid-September above 1.1600 on renewed dollar weakness. Meanwhile, UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said they postponed the budget announcement to November 17.
Gold consolidates daily gains near $1,660
Gold reached its highest level in two weeks at $1,675 during the European trading hours before retreating to the $1,660 area. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% following Tuesday's sharp decline, helping XAU/USD stay in positive territory.
Cardano price is heading to $0.45 and here’s where you can accumulate ADA
Cardano price is in a delicate place after its volatile move over the last 24 hours. Investors need to be cautious of entering the market late and getting trapped. A better plan would be to wait for ADA to pull back to critical levels.
Meta Platforms (META) sheds 4% ahead of earnings on GOOGL miss
Meta Platforms lost 4% afterhours on Tuesday following Alphabet's largescale earnings miss. The owner of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp sank to $132 after the search giant missed Wall Street consensus marks.