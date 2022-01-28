Intel Stock News and Forecast: INTC slumps on capex strategy, margins

- INTC beat on both top and bottom lines on Wednesday.
- Intel stock dropped 7% on Thursday due to management's forecast and capex push.
- Investors are worried higher capex means lower near term earnings.
Intel Corporation (INTC) stock likely shocked a number of investors on Thursday after the legacy chip maker sold off 7% after producing a solid earnings beat. The reason for the slide was management's forecast that the company would be doubling down on capital expenditures. INTC shares closed at $48.05 and are down another 0.6% to $47.76 in Friday's premarket.
Intel Stock News: investors run for the exits
If you missed it, Intel hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth with its Q4 earnings. The semiconductor major reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 on $20.5 billion in sales. This trounced the Wall Street forecast for EPS of $0.90 on $18.3 billion in sales. As is the case with many earnings beats this January, however, the market only seems to have cared about the negatives.
For the full year, Intel was largely flat to down in a number of its figures. Revenue only rose 1% compared with 2020, and EPS was down 2%. Margins also slipped slightly. The reason this is treated so poorly is that semiconductors have been in a supply constrained environment in the past year that has pushed up the prices of Intel's competitors but not Intel's apparently. This is important since the industry gossip has been for some time that Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is beginning to steal market share from both Intel's PC and its data centre business.
Additionally, Q4 GAAP EPS dropped about 20% YoY as the company's PC unit saw revenue fall by 7% in that time span. Then CEO Pat Gelsinger announced that the company would be focusing on investment, which probably means that less cash is getting returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. In the previous week, management announced a $20 billion investment in a new semiconductor foundry in Ohio.
In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Moor Insights & Strategy CEO Patrick Moorhead said, "Intel is making these huge capital investments. And at some point, those start to hit the gross margin line, and that is exactly what's going to happen."
Intel's gross margin dropped more than three percentage points YoY in Q4, and management forecast that gross margin would continue dropping in the first quarter of 2022.
INTC key statistics
|Market Cap
|$196 billion
|Price/Earnings
|9
|Price/Sales
|2.5
|Price/Book
|2
|Enterprise Value
|$214 billion
|Operating Margin
|29%
|Profit Margin
|
27%
|52-week high
|$68.49
|52-week low
|$47.78
|Short Interest
|2%
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Hold, $55.85
Intel Stock Forecast: INTC shares seeming to break below support, headed to $44
The bad news for INTC investors is that Friday's premarket has the price breaking below support at $47.88. This level held up well in October in three separate sessions. If the stock breaks lower, longer term support sits at $44, which held strong in March 2020 during the onset of the pandemic and once again during a sell-off in October of that year. A series of lower lows over the past year also point to $44.
INTC will not seem remotely bullish until shares surpass $52. From there the target is $55.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to rebound, holds near 1.1150 after US data
EUR/USD trades around 1.1150 in the early American session on Friday as investors assess the latest inflation data from the US. According to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, Core PCE Price Index rose to 4.9% on a yearly basis in December from 4.7% in November, surpassing the market expectation of 4.8%.
GBP/USD clings to small gains above 1.3400 on mixed US data
GBP/USD posts modest daily gains slightly above 1.3400 on Friday as the dollar rally loses steam. The data from the US showed that the core PCE inflation edged higher to 4.9% in December. On a negative note, Personal Spending contracted by 0.6% on a monthly basis.
Gold recovers modestly after US data, stays below $1,800
Gold managed to stage a rebound from the multi-week low it set below $1,780 but continues to trade deep in the red near $1,790. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising more than 1% on the day after US data, limiting XAU/USD's recovery.
Largest DeFi exploit of 2022 wipes out $80 million from Qubit's Ethereum-BSC bridge
Ethereum-BSC bridge of Qubit Finance suffered a hack to the tune of $80 million in the largest DeFi exploit of 2022. Hackers exploited the "deposit" function to steal cryptocurrencies from Qubit Finance.
Apple share price set to rise after another record quarter
With the Nasdaq closing at its lowest level in seven months yesterday, the Apple share price has also found itself on the end of the recent weakness in tech shares, down over 12% from its record highs in early January.