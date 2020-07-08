INO Stock News: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. gives away some gains, back below $24.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) partially fades Tuesday’s advance.

NASDAQ: INO faces the next resistance at $25.00.

Following Tuesday’s strong advance, shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) are now shedding part of that move and return to the sub-$24.00 area during the premarket trading hours on Wednesday.

Further out, and despite Tuesday’s uptick, NASDAQ: INO still remains in the negative territory this month following gains of around 82% during June. The biotech company is expected to start the Phase 2/3 of its study for a COVID-19 vaccine (INO-4800) this summer (pending FDA approval).

In the meantime, the broader US reference stock indices – DowJones, NASDAQ and S&P500 – are posting modest gains ahead of the opening bell in Wall St, always gauging the ongoing economic recovery against the relentless surge of infected cases of coronavirus in the US economy and fresh outbreaks around the world.

INO Stock Quote

As of writing NASDAQ: INO is losing 3.69% at $23.20 and faces the next support at $16.92 (monthly high May 20) seconded by $15.18 (55-day SMA) and finally $11.13 (monthly high Jun.8). On the upside, a surpass of $24.99 (weekly high Jul.7) would expose $33.79 (monthly high Jun.23) and then $40.00 (high September 2000).