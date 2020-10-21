INO Stock News: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc continues to plunge as investors abandon ship

NASDAQ:INO drops a further 3.08% as the stock continues to slip.

Inovio’s vaccine candidate INO-4800 continues to be held up by an FDA investigation.

Inovio does have two other products that are making their way through clinical trials.

NASDAQ:INO has fallen for the fourth time in the last five days as the once darling of the coronavirus pandemic, has hit some turbulence over the last month. Shares are now down 67% from the 52-week highs of $33.79, as fading optimism of the biotech firm’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate have caused investors to up and leave. The stock has slipped over 30% since the FDA halted its clinical trials, and until we see any progress with a decision, the price could fall even further in the short-term.

While the halting of the clinical trials for INO-4800 and the delivery device CELLECTRA 2000 is the main catalyst for the slump of the stock, it should be noted that Inovio has several other products coming down the pipeline that could give investors some optimism. A treatment for HPV related cervical dysplasia, called VGX-3100 is in a late-stage clinical trial and Inovio is anticipated to announce the results by the end of 2020. Inovio also has MEDI0457, which is a treatment for HPV related cancer, and several other treatments for various infectious diseases and cancers.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock

INO-4800 is getting the most publicity because of the excitement surrounding Operation Warp Speed and the race for the COVID-19 vaccine. If this is taken off the table by the FDA, most investors will lose interest in Inovio but as we can see, it is far from a one-trick pony. Still, with Inovio’s spotty track record regarding successful treatments, it is hard to see shares of the Pennsylvania company returning to its previous levels anytime soon.