InfiniGold CEO Deane: It is reasonable to see gold significantly higher in the medium-term

Jon Deane, CEO at InfiniGold, shares with FXStreet users his thoughts on the gold market. He expects the yellow metal will trade higher in coming months.

“It is reasonable to expect to see gold significantly higher in the medium-term, particularly as we start to see the unwind of the USD treasury trade, and the market absorb the impact of the policy response.”

“We’ll see the market quickly shifting towards stores of value assets like gold, and moving away from currencies that are only backed by the level of trust shown towards the government of the issuing nation. The more money we print, the more stimulus we inject, and the greater the risk of inflation returning.”