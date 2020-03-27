InfiniGold CEO Deane: It is reasonable to see gold significantly higher in the medium-term

Jon Deane, CEO at InfiniGold, shares with FXStreet users his thoughts on the gold market. He expects the yellow metal will trade higher in coming months.
Key quotes
“It is reasonable to expect to see gold significantly higher in the medium-term, particularly as we start to see the unwind of the USD treasury trade, and the market absorb the impact of the policy response.”
“We’ll see the market quickly shifting towards stores of value assets like gold, and moving away from currencies that are only backed by the level of trust shown towards the government of the issuing nation. The more money we print, the more stimulus we inject, and the greater the risk of inflation returning.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.10 as market mood sours
EUR/USD is trading below 1.10, reversing its gains. After a three-day rally, stocks are cooling and the safe-haven dollar is recovery. Coronavirus headlines are eyed. US consumer confidence came out 89.1, below expectations.
GBP/USD consolidates 800-pip rally amid coronavirus developments
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2200 after rallying some 800 pips from the lows amid dollar weakness. UK coronavirus cases are rising at a growing pace and Brexit talks have been put on ice.
Cryptocurrencies: Bulls honing their antlers for an upward attempt ahead
The sense of extreme fear is divergent with the levels of the mathematical averages. Bitcoin dominance ratio moves at a structural pivot level and can lead to a trend change. XRP is the winner of the day, but far away from fleeing out of the bearish scenario.
Gold trades with modest losses below $1620 level, downside seems limited
Gold edged lower through the early European session and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, just below $1620 level. Concerns over an imminent global recession might help limit losses.
US Jobless Claims Analysis: 3 M is only the beginning, 3 reasons why USD may rise
Unemployment is engulfing the US – weekly jobless claims jumped to 3.283 million, an increase of 1,053%. The four-week moving average is near one million, also surpassing the worst since the Great Financial Crisis.