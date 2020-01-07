Indonesian Consumer Confidence jumps to 126.4 in Dec, Rupiah hits two-day highs

The latest survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI), the Indonesian central bank, showed that the country’s Consumer Confidence Index improved further to 126.4 in December when compared to 124.2 booked in November.

The USD/IDR pair extends its correction from six-day highs of 13,970, as the retreat in oil prices amid fading Mid-East tensions and profit-taking lift the Asian currencies.

At the press time, USD/INR flirts with two-day lows of 13,897.50, down -0.24% on the day. The Indonesian rupiah also found some support from the upbeat domestic data.