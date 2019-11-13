Indonesia targets longer-term investment – UOB

E.Tanuwidjaja, Economist at UOB Group, reviewed the recent figures of domestic and foreign direct investment in Indonesia.
Key Quotes
“Investment realization of Domestic Direct Investment (DDI) and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) accelerated in 3Q19, growing by 18.4% y/y (an equivalent of IDR 205.7tn) as compared to last quarter growth of 13.7% y/y (IDR 200.5tn). This performance reflects confidence among investors in the Indonesian economy following the election victory of the incumbent President Joko Widodo”.
“Indonesian Investment Coordinating Board - BKPM - said that it is possible for 2019 national investment realization target to be achieved by the fourth quarter as political conditions are showing positive signal due to the peaceful conduct of the April 2019 General Election. BKPM noted that there is a growth in investment realization outside Java from IDR 75.8tn in 3Q18 to IDR 93.6tn in 3Q19. This increasing growth of investment outside Java reflects the government intention in achieving a balanced growth for development in the region of Indonesia”.
“Going forward, we are cautiously optimistic that Indonesia will be able to attract much-needed longer-term investment into the country, given the recent positive developments in maintaining low and stable inflation, and growing FX reserves”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends 1.1000 ahead of key data, Powell’s testimony
EUR/USD off four-week lows but downside risks persist. USD/CNY’s rise amid trade uncertainty could limit the EUR bulls. The focus stays on Eurozone Industrial Production, US CPI and Powell’s testimony.
GBP/USD: Modestly changed below 21-day SMA ahead of UK CPI
While the absence of major catalysts from the UK has recently tamed the GBP/USD pair’s moves, the market’s fear ahead of the key data/events also contributes to the latest inactivity. The Cable seesaws around 1.2850 during pre-London open on Wednesday.
USD/JPY supported at 10-DMA amid risk-off, eyes US CPI, Powell
USD/JPY bounced-off the10-DMA support near 108.85 and regained the 109 handle, despite the risk-off action in the Asian equities and US equity futures amid trade deal uncertainty. The bulls seem to have found some support from higher US Treasury yields.
Gold fails to hold on to recovery amid USD strength, trade woes
Although pessimism surrounding the US trade relations with China and the EU, coupled with Hong Kong protests, favored Gold to bounce off multi-month lows on Tue, prices are again under pressure while taking rounds to $1,458 during today’s Asian session.
UK inflation report outlook: GBP/USD may stumble on another CPI slide
UK inflation is set to slow to 1.6% yearly in October. Odds of a rate cut may rise if CPI extends its slump. GBP/USD bias is to the downside after weak data, fresh election uncertainty.