Indonesia seen posting biggest trade surplus in a year in June - Reuters poll

The latest Reuters poll of 11 economists showed that a majority of them expect Indonesia to report its biggest trade surplus in a year in June. However, both exports and imports are seen trending lower, underscoring weaker overseas trade.

Key Findings:

“The median forecast from 11 economists in the poll was for a $690 million trade surplus last month, compared with a $218.5 million revised surplus in May.

The surplus in May was a surprise, as markets had expected a $1.4 billion deficit.

analysts expected June exports to have dropped 8.7% on year, against an 8.5% contraction in May.

On the other hand, June imports were also seen falling by 5.0% annually, compared with the 17.3% drop a month earlier.”