Indonesia: Deflationary pressure remains in place – UOB

Economist Enrico Tanuwidjaja and Haris Handy at UOB Group reviewed the recent inflation figures in the Indonesian economy.
Key Quotes
“The downward trend in the annual inflation rate continued in August, as the COVID-19 pandemic ravages people’s purchasing power while consumer demand has yet to recover despite easing social restriction. Inflation print for August 2020 eased to 1.32% y/y vis-à-vis July’s 1.54% (the lowest since May 2000 at 1.20%). Meanwhile, the core annual inflation rate stood at 2.03% y/y, as the government administered prices were up by 1.03 % y/y and volatile prices fell by 1.09% y/y.”
“Since Indonesia confirmed its first COVID-19 cases in March and subsequently imposed the Large-Scale Social Restriction (Pembatasan Sosial Berskala Besar - PSBB), the country’s inflation has been slowing down. The downward trend in inflation was in line with the decision of many Indonesians to halt spending especially on non-essential goods due to the layoffs and furloughs.”
“Going forward, we expect the headline inflation to remain under control and gradually recover to near lower end of the government's 2.0-4.0% inflation target on the back of faster stimulus disbursement to boost the economic recovery. Nevertheless, downside risks remain as long as the consumers’ confidence is yet to return to pre-pandemic level, coupled with ineffective control of the virus spread/health protocol which led to tighter PSBB/containing measures.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.1850 ahead of ADP NFP
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1850, falling further away from the peak above 1.20. The ECB's Lane said the exchange rate matters, weighing on the euro. ADP's jobs report is set to show an increase of nearly one million jobs.
GBP/USD extends falls below 1.3350 amid dollar strength, ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3350, extending its fall from the highs as the dollar pares some of its Fed-fueled losses. BOE Governor speaks later PM Johnson faces lawmakers as the furlough scheme is set to expire.
XAU/USD flirts with session lows, below $1960 level ahead of US data
Gold failed to capitalize on its intraday uptick, rather met with some fresh supply near the $1972 region and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily range.
Forex Today: Dollar climbs back from the abyss, ADP NFP, Fed speakers awaited
The US dollar has been paring its massive Fed-fueled losses recorded in recent days. The upbeat ISM Manufacturing PMI was one of the reasons and Wednesday's focus is the ADP Non-Farm Payrolls Fed events.
WTI drops back below $43 amid US dollar rebound, ahead of EIA data
The recovery in WTI (futures on Nymex) from overnight lows of $42.72 lost legs once again above $43 mark, as the rates slipped back on the 42 level in the mid-European session this Wednesday.