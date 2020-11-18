Indonesia: BI to remain on hold this week – UOB

Lee Sue Ann, Economist at UOB Group, expects the Bank Indonesia (BI) to leave its policy rate unchanged at this week’s meeting (November 19).

Key Quotes

“We still think BI may cut the 7-Day Reverse Repo rate by another 25bps in December to 3.75% as growth recovery trajectory may be slower than expected.”

“Going forward, we still expect BI to deploy other easing measures to help with the national economic recovery.”