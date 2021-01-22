Economist at UOB Group Enrico Tanuwidjaja and Haris Handy assessed the lates interest rate decision by the Bank Indonesia (BI).
Key Quotes
“Bank Indonesia (BI) decided to leave its benchmark rate unchanged at 3.75% at its January 2021 monetary policy meeting (MPC). Consequently, BI maintained the Deposit Facility rate at 3.00%, as well as the Lending Facility rate at 4.50%. BI stated that the decision is in line with lower inflation expectation, anchored external stability, and the continued need to support the pace of economic recovery.”
“BI will also remain accommodative and continue to support various policies in order to build optimism for national economic recovery.”
“We expect BI to cut the interest rate in 1Q21 (by 25 basis points), most likely at the February’s MPC, given that data releases such as 4Q20’s GDP and Balance of Payment would have been released prior to that meeting. Our forecast is also conditional upon Rupiah’s stability in February. Should the interest rate cut fail to materialize in 1Q21, it is most likely that the current 3.75% of BI 7-Day reverse has already reached the bottom of interest rate cut cycle started in 2020. On balance, though there remains room for further interest rate cut, we are in the view that even at the current level, it is adequately accommodative to support the economic recovery; while at the same time keeping yield differentials remain in favour of Indonesian assets.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs ahead of Biden's speech
EUR/USD has retreated from the highs near 1.22 as markets remain cautious ahead of President Biden's speech on the economy. Earlier, EUR/USD advanced in response to upbeat eurozone PMIs.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3650 on downbeat UK data
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading below 1.37 after UK Retail Sales disappointed with only 0.3% and January's preliminary PMIs also missed estimates. Biden's speech and covid figures are eyed.
Gold retreats further from two-week tops, slides below $1850 level
A modest pickup in the USD demand prompted some selling around gold on Friday. A pullback in the equity markets, sliding US bond yields might help limit the losses.
Is gold about to shine again? Talking havens, currencies, markets as the Biden era begins
Can US fiscal relief hopes continue boosting markets? What will happen if relief and vaccine hopes do not materialize? Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam discuss the next moves in markets as Joe Biden enters the White House.
US Dollar struggles for direction just above 90.00
The greenback finds it difficult to leave behind the recent weakness and now navigates without a clear direction in the vicinity of the 90.00 mark when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).