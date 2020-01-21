Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR buyers are eying the 72.00 handle

USD/INR Price Analysis: Greenback bouncing sharply from the 69.00 figure vs. rupee
USD/INR weekly chart
USD/INR is trading in a rectangle consolidation while holding above the main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs).
USD/INR Price Analysis: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 71.30 strong hurdle
The USD/INR cross held on to its mildly positive tone through the mid-European session on Tuesday, albeit continued with its struggle to capitalize on the move further beyond the 71.30 horizontal resistance.
EUR/USD struggling with 1.1100
The American dollar has recovered the market’s favor with Wall Street’s opening, trimming intraday losses against the shared currency. EUR/USD back to square one daily basis.
GBP/USD easing from post-employment data highs
GBP/USD eased from 1.3083, level reached after upbeat wages’ growth in United Kingdom, amid renewed dollar’s strength. GBP/USD stable around 1.3050.
Market delays the trip to the moon
The crypto markets continue to turn to a new bullish phase. This turnaround began at the beginning of the year after a consolidation phase that started in mid-2019.
XAU/USD drops sharply to $1550/oz
XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). After a failure at the 1600 mark earlier in the month, the metal is now in consolidation mode.
USD/JPY: Weaker near 110.00 amid China virus fears, BOJ's status-quo
The Japanese yen retains the bid tone following the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo, keeping USD/JPY under pressure near the 110 level amid risk-off market profile. S&P 500 futures drop 0.40% while the US Treasury yields are down over 1.50%, as the sentiment is hit by the coronavirus outbreak.