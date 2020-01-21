USD/INR Price Analysis: Greenback bouncing sharply from the 69.00 figure vs. rupee

By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR buyers are eying the 72.00 handle. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 71.20 resistance.
 
 

USD/INR weekly chart

 
USD/INR is trading in a rectangle consolidation while holding above the main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs).
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
The market is ranging in a rectangle formation while in the 70.40-72.40 range as it is holding above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). As the market is rejecting the 70.40 -69.40 support zone and reversing from the lows, the spot could extend its rise after a break of the 71.20 resistance and potentially target 71.60, 72.00 and 72.40 levels
 

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.1845
Today Daily Change 0.1620
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 71.0225
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.2395
Daily SMA50 71.3344
Daily SMA100 71.2452
Daily SMA200 70.5239
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.295
Previous Daily Low 69.0705
Previous Weekly High 71.27
Previous Weekly Low 70.5875
Previous Monthly High 71.98
Previous Monthly Low 70.328
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 69.9203
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 70.4452
Daily Pivot Point S1 69.6303
Daily Pivot Point S2 68.2382
Daily Pivot Point S3 67.4058
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.8548
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.6872
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.0793

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

