Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR bulls and bears jostle around 71.40 with eyes on Coronavirus, Indian budget

US Pres. Trump likely to visit India from Feb 21 to 24, trade in focus

According to people familiar with the matter, as cited by Reuters, US President Trump is scheduled to travel to India between February 21 and February 24, with a day devoted to a joint public function with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Officials said that the central focus of Trump's India visit is expected to be a trade deal, and the two leaders will also discuss China, the Indo-Pacific, Afghanistan, Iran and terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

USD/INR: Bulls and bears jostle around 71.40 with eyes on Coronavirus, Indian budget

USD/INR consolidates gains from the multi-day high, flashed yesterday, while declining to 71.40 ahead of the European session on Tuesday. While fears surrounding the outbreak of China’s coronavirus weigh on the trading sentiment, the Indian rupee (INR) buyers expect special reliefs from the government in the upcoming union budget, up for publishing on Saturday.

There are more than 107 confirmed deaths from the outbreak of coronavirus from China’s Wuhan city, which is locked down off-late. Additionally, more than 4,000 people are globally affected due to the epidemic that now has its traces in Germany, Japan, Sydney and the US.

