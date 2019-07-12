India: US to seek rollback of Indian tariffs on some agricultural products – Reuters

Early on Friday, Reuters quoted Indian Government sources while mentioning that the US seeks latest tariffs on its products removed while the other part, India, can ask for benefits to the Indian farm products in exchange

Headlines suggest that the US seeks rollback of Indian tariffs on some agricultural products like Almonds while India can seek US market access for products like grapes.

It was further mentioned that the US may agree to India's import rules on dairy products while Indian isn’t expected to commit changing foreign investment rules for e-commerce on an immediate basis.