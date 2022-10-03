UOB Group’s Head of Research Suan Teck Kin, CFA, reviews the latest interest rate decision by the RBI.
Key Takeaways
“The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted its benchmark repo rate by 50 bps to 5.90% from 5.40% in its Sep monetary policy meeting in a 5-1 decision. The move was in line with majority of Bloomberg survey but exceeded our expectation of 25bps move as RBI focuses on keeping inflation within the target going forward, while supporting growth. This is the third straight 50-bps hike for the RBI, underlining its concerns over the inflation trajectory so far this year.”
“The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) noted that despite a challenging global environment, domestic aggregate supply conditions are improving, while urban consumption is being lifted by discretionary spending ahead of the festival season and rural demand is gradually improving.”
“The MPC said elevated imported inflation pressures remain an upside risk for the future trajectory of inflation, amplified by the continuing appreciation of the USD. The outlook for crude oil prices is highly uncertain and tethered to geopolitical developments, with attendant concerns relating to both supply and demand. The MPC lowered its forecasts for average crude oil price (Indian basket) to US$100/barrel (from previous forecast of US$105), and kept its inflation forecast of 6.7% in 202223 (which was last raised from previous forecast of 5.7% at the Jun MPC), with 2Q at 7.1%; 3Q at 6.5%; and 4Q at 5.8%, and risks are evenly balanced. CPI inflation for 1Q FY2023-24 is projected at 5.0%.”
“Nevertheless, GDP growth forecast for 2022-23 is trimmed to 7.0% (in line with our projection), from 7.2% (after having downgraded it from 7.8% in Apr). RBI noted headwinds from global forces - protracted geopolitical tensions, rising global financial market volatility, tightening global financial conditions; and global recession risks. The MPC highlighted headwinds from geopolitical tensions, tightening global financial conditions and the slowing external demand pose downside risks to net exports and hence to India’s GDP outlook.”
“With the policy priority on containing inflationary pressures from second-round effects of supply side shocks and anchoring long term inflation expectations, there is still room for RBI’s rate hike cycle. After kicking off with the surprise unscheduled 40bps move on 4 May and the consecutive 50bps hikes in Jun, Aug and Sep MPC, we think that the RBI will hike further to rein in inflation while keeping a close watch on downside risks to growth. In the two remaining MPCs in FY2022-23, we anticipate the RBI raising the repo rate to 6.50% to match the level last seen in Jan 2019, just before RBI entered its accommodative phase.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 0.9800 on renewed dollar weakness
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and turned positive on the day above 0.9800 in the American session on Monday. The disappointing ISM Manufacturing PMI from the US weighed heavily on the greenback, providing a boost to the pair.
GBP/USD extends daily rally toward 1.1300
GBP/USD has extended its daily rally and touched a fresh 10-day high above 1.1270 in the second half of the day on Monday. The UK government's U-turn on the fiscal plan and the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback after PMI data fuel the pair's upside.
Gold advances above $1,680 as US yields slump
Gold has preserved its bullish momentum in the American session and advanced above $1,680 for the first time in over a week. After the ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the US, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 5% on the day, fueling XAU/USD's rally.
Crypto markets could trap bears soon
Bitcoin price seems to be consolidating and forecasts a tiny rally as it approaches the lower limit of the ongoing range tightening. This development could see altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, trigger a quick run-up as well.
TSLA set to fall more as delivery data disappoints
Tesla (TSLA) looks set to open sharply lower on Monday as the equity market continues to battle raging storms. Last week was a momentous one in currency markets, and those of us in equity land need to keep note of this.