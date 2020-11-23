In latest China jab, US drafts list of 89 firms with military ties – Reuters

Early Monday, Reuters came out with the news suggesting the blacklisting of 89 Chinese aerospace and other companies by the Trump administration, as per the list seen by the reporter.
The news mentions that the list is included in a draft rule that identifies Chinese and Russian companies the US considers “military end-users,” a designation that means US suppliers must seek licenses to sell a broad swath of commercially available items to them.
The piece also says, “According to the rule, applications for such licenses are more likely to be denied than granted.”
FX implications
Although neither the US Commerce Department nor the Chinese Foreign Ministry was up for comments, headlines like his weigh on the market’s risk-tone sentiment. Though, the latest optimism concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine seems to help S&P 500 Futures and Asia-Pacific stocks to print mild gains by press time.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains above 0.7300 amid vaccine optimism
AUD/USD holds on to gains above 0.7300, as the bulls cheer the re-opening of borders in Australia's two most populous states. Expectations over the rapid rollout of vaccines also add to the upbeat market mood, as S&P 500 futures advance.
NZD/USD ignores RSI, hits two-year high
NZD/USD hits the highest level since December 2018. The NZD/USD pair continues to rally, defying the bull fatigue signaled by an overbought or above-70 reading on the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI). The pair clocked a high of 0.6963 a few minutes before press time. That level was last seen in December 2018.
Gold nears 200-hour SMA
Gold struggles to cross above the 200-hour SMA hurdle. The buyers failed to establish a foothold above that average on Friday. Despite the latest bounce from the long-held support of $1,850, the immediate bias remains neutral.
The week ahead: Three things to watch
The tension between vaccine hopes and growing covid infection rates in the US raged on last week, with growing infection numbers souring risk appetite as we progressed through the week and global stock markets ended lower last week.
WTI hits fresh weekly highs above $42.50 amid vaccine optimism
WTI rises for the fourth straight session on Monday. Having booked a third consecutive weekly rise last week, the black gold is looking to build onto its last week’s surge, as the sentiment remains underpinned by the successful covid vaccine trials across the globe.