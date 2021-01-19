IMF’s Georgieva: High degree of uncertainty persists in global outlook

The global economic outlook remains highly uncertain and therefore the International Monetary Fund (IMF) needed more resources to help heavily indebted countries, the global lender’s Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said at an online news conference on Monday.

Key quotes

“A new allocation of the IMF’s own currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), would give more funds to use address both the health and economic crisis, and accelerate moves to a digital and green economy.”

“IMF had rapidly increased concessional financing to emerging market and developing economies, including through donations by member countries of some $20 billion in existing SDRs.”

“It will continue to be so important, even more important, for us to be able to expand our capacity to support countries that have fallen behind.”