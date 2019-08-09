IMF Board & US Commerce Department give risk appetite a lift

- IMF offers some peace of mind but EUR could benefit on possible additional fiscal stimulus by China on carry unwind.
- US Commerce Department is continuing to look at special licenses for US companies to sell equipment to Huawei.
We have recent headlines giving some peace of mind with respect to trade war angst whereby, the Internation Monetary Fund has stated that China's announced policy stimulus measures should stabilize 2019 growth provided there are no further increases in tariffs and the US Commerce Department is continuing to look at special licenses for US companies to sell equipment to Huawei - RTRS citing White House Commerce Dept' Officials.
Key IMF headlines notes:
- Further trade tensions could put China's economic, financial stability at risk.
- Additional fiscal stimulus by China would be warranted in the event of worsening trade tensions.
- Agrees with staff assessment china's external position in 2018 was broadly in line with fundamentals.
- Durable external balance requires addressing economic distortions that encourage excessive household savings; social safety net.
- Some directors call for greater exchange rate flexibility, disclosures of forex interventions.
FX implications
The fact that the US Commerce Department is continuing to look at special licenses for US companies to sell equipment to Huawei is positive for risk and it accompanies earlier headlines of the same, to the contrary of those that were floated yesterday making for some cause for alarm. The Yen was the strongest coming into the sessions today but is off its lows of 105.26 at 105.56. However, there is a long way to go in trade risk and the IMF have noted that 'further trade tensions could put China's economic, financial stability at risk' - a supporting factor for CHF and the Yen. If we see a further unwinding of the carry, the Euro could also benefit.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.12, looks to snap three-week losing streak
The EUR/USD pair gained traction into London fix and rose to a fresh daily high of 1.1218.
GBP/USD extends slide, heads for lowest weekly close since 1985
Late on Friday, the Pound extended losses across the board with EUR/GBP approaching 0.9300 and GBP/USD hitting fresh 2-year lows under 1.2050.
USD/JPY drops toward 105.50 as Trump comments send T-bond yields lower
US President Trump says next months trade talks might get cancelled. 10-year US Treasury bond yield turns south, erases more than 1.5%. Wall Street extends decline amid souring market mood.
Gold stalls on mixed trade headlines, bears eye a 23.6% Fibo level
Spot gold has travelled between a low of $1494.96 to a high of $1509.40 on Friday, ending Wall Street around 0.50% in the red as the precious metal struggles to maintain the bullish momentum, despite the DXY falling 0.20% on the day.
Bitcoin dominance leads market to total collapse
The Crypto market reaches the end of the week stuck in the process of technical consolidation. The $12,000 level currently appears as a mighty challenge for Bitcoin as it continues to increase its market dominance.