IEA's Birol is speaking in an interview on Bloomberg.

He said that global oil demand will hit a plateau around 2030.

Mr Birol who is the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said

Global oil demand will hit a plateau around 2030 and then added Peak oil forecast could change depending on government policie

His comments come as he discusses what governments are doing about climate change and also discussing general world oil demand. lastly, he also commented saying without new policies in place, the world will miss its climate goals by a very large margin.

Spot WTI is trading lower, in general, today after OPEC secretary-general Barkindo said it is too early to say if further output cuts are needed. Markets were also disappointed with Trump's comments on trade yesterday.

WTI trades 0.71% lower on the session USD 56.37 per barrel.