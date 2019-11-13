OPEC's Barkindo says it is too early to say if further output cuts are needed

- Oil moves another leg lower after comments from the OPEC secretary-general.
- Spot WTI is now 0.91% lower on the session.
OPEC Secretary General Barkindo says it is too early to say if further output cuts are needed
The oil market was struggling today anyway after Trump failed to confirm if any progress was made in the trade war with China.
Today we will also get the API inventory data a day late as it was veterans day in the US on Monday.
Yesterday, Saudi Arabia stated they are looking for ways to increase oil demand by up to an extra 8 million barrels per day.
