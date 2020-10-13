IEA: Global oil consumption will only return to pre-crisis levels in 2023

Reuters came out with the latest energy forecasts from the International Energy Agency (IEA) on early Tuesday. The Paris based institute anticipates the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic threatening the world energy demand’s recovery until its 2025, as per the annual World Energy Outlook report.

In its central scenario, a vaccine and therapeutics could mean the global economy rebounds in 2021 and energy demand recovers by 2023.

The Paris-based IEA sees global energy demand falling by 5% in 2020, CO2 emissions related to energy by 7% and energy investment by 18%.

Oil demand is set to fall by 8% and coal use by 7% while renewables will see a slight rise.