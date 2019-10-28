House to vote on impeachment procedures Thursday - WP

House Democrats said Monday that the House will vote on Thursday in the next development of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. The Democrats have said that the move would “ensure transparency and provide a clear path forward” as the inquiry continues.

The Washington Post wrote that the House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), said that a former deputy national security adviser had “no basis in law” to skip a deposition Monday and that his failure to appear was further evidence of Trump’s efforts to obstruct Congress.

Key notes:

Charles Kupperman, who served as a deputy to former national security adviser John Bolton, filed a lawsuit Friday seeking guidance from a federal judge about whether he should listen to the executive branch, which has told him not to attend, or to Congress. Since there has not yet been a ruling, he declined to appear.

Kupperman listened in to the July 25 call in which Trump pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. That call is at the center of the impeachment inquiry, which Trump and his Republican allies continued to attack Monday as unfair.

FX implications:

The US Dollar and Yen can be directly affected by these developments as risk appetite is diminished, favouring a strong Yen and potential weakness in the Greenback.