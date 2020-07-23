Hospitals in Florida had no available beds in intensive care units, US cases accelerate

It's a very bad situation in the US and markets are waking up to the smell of the coffee.

Today, US benchmarks threw in the towel, with the S&P500 falling over 1.2% to test below a critical support level at 3,233. The low on the day was 3,222 with the market closing at 3,235.7.

The US on Thursday surpassed 4 million officially recorded Covid-19 cases -- and a quarter of that count came in just the last 15 days. The US has officially recorded 4,005,414 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

At least 143,820 people have died and the reported count is picking up speed.

The national seven-day average of new daily cases was 67,429 on Wednesday, a record.

Physicians are reading the alarm bells due t the rising hospitalizations nationwide, and especially in the nation's hot spots like parts of Florida where there are rising reports of a shortage of available beds in intensive care units.

The State of Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration has a database that tracks how many ICU beds are available in each county.

According to the database, there are a total of 6,195 total adult ICU beds available across the state of Florida.

Just today, Florida was hit with 173 coronavirus deaths, a new record and case totals run past 389,800.

Medical experts say intensive care unit bed availability is critical in the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

However, in an interactive map that was last updated: 7/23/2020 at 2:30 p.m by abc News, showing the numbers of beds available, there were only three counties that had more than 100 ICU beds available. Twenty-four counties had none available and the majority of counties had less than ten available.