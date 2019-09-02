Hong Kong unrest has become a national security and sovereignty issue for China

- Carrie Lam says the unrest has become a national security and sovereignty issue for China.
- Lam said that there is “very limited” room to resolve the crisis.
Embattled Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is feeling the heat and has said that the unrest has become a national security and sovereignty issue for China.
Earlier, she said that she has caused “unforgivable havoc” by igniting the political crisis engulfing the city and would quit if she had a choice.
At the closed-door meeting, Lam said that there is “very limited” room to resolve the crisis because the unrest has become a national security and sovereignty issue for China amid rising tensions with the United States.
“If I have a choice,” she said, speaking in English, “the first thing is to quit, having made a deep apology.”
Lam’s dramatic and at times anguished remarks offer the clearest view yet into the thinking of the Chinese leadership as it navigates the unrest in Hong Kong, the biggest political crisis to grip the country since the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989.
“Hong Kong is not dead yet. Maybe she is very, very sick, but she is not dead yet,” Lam said.
FX implications:
Tensions in Hong Kong are on the US administration's map with respect to tradewars and are a risk to the AUD/JPY especially.
