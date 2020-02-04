Hong Kong reports its first China coronavirus death, risk sentiment remains tepid

After the Philippines reported its first coronavirus death on Monday, Hong Kong is said to have confirmed the first death there.
On Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO) Head Tedros again playdown rising risks from China’s coronavirus, reiterating that there is no reason for measures that unnecessarily interfere with international travel and trade.
Meanwhile, the death toll in China rose on Tuesday by a new daily record to more than 420, as reported by the National Health Commission (NHC). All of the new deaths were in central Hubei province, the epicenter of the virus outbreak.
Market Implications
The market mood remains fragile despite the bounce in the Asian equities and firmer S&P 500 futures alongside Treasury yields.
The yen defends the bid tone vs. the greenback around 108.70 while the Aussie remains capped below 0.6700 ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is the RBA Interest Rate Decision and how could it affect AUD/USD?
While dovish halt will keep traders on the lookout for fresh yearly lows towards 2019 bottom surrounding 0.6635, an absence of negative statements could the Aussie pair to extend its recovery towards November 2019 low near 0.6750.
USD/JPY holds below 100-day MA amid risk-on in Asian equities
USD/JPY has recovered from session lows amid an uptick in the Asian stocks. The pair is yet to clear the key 100-day average resistance at 108.74. A convincing move above the latter could be seen if the risk sentiment continues to stabilize.
US Manufacturing PMI: Factories rebound despite China virus threat
The US manufacturing sector ended its five month contraction in January as the new orders, export orders and production metrics unexpectedly rebounded suggesting that business spending may be reviving after a year-long slump.
WTI: Off 13-month low, death cross on monthly chart
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil is currently trading at $50.30, having dropped to a 13-month low of $49.68 two hours ago. The black gold is witnessing a corrective bounce at press time. OPEC is considering to deepen oil output cuts.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.